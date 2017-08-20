Holmes hits four as Harworth run riot

Have your say

Lee Holmes hit four goals as Harworth Colliery defeated Renishaw Rangers 9-1 in their first home match in the North Division of the Central Midlands League.

They will face a tougher test this weekend, however, with a home match against Appleby Frodingham followed by a trip to Lincoln Moorlands on Monday.

Josh Davies scored twice, including a penalty, and Tom Pick, Lee Edmondson and Joe Byron also netted after a scrappy first 20 minutes when Harworth were grateful for Jacob Dawson’s goalline clearance.

Once Holmes slotted home the opener the floodgates opened.

In stoppage time at the end of the first half, the striker completed his second hat-trick of the season, getting on the end of a Tom Pick cross.