Hindley laments end to good run

Ryan Hindley was disappointed to see Worksop Town’s good run of form come to an end on Wednesday night as they were beaten 3-2 at home by Garforth.

The result followed a sequence of games where Tigers had scored 15 goals in three games - five in each - the last if them being a 5-2 win over Aylestone Park in the FA Vase to set up a second qualifying round clash at home to Kirby Muxloe on September 23.

But Wednesday’s loss brought that run to an end and left Hindley disappointed.

He said: “If you don’t take your chances you don’t win football games. The first 15 minutes I thought we were outstanding and if we had taken our chances throughout the game we would have won comfortably.

“It’s disappointing that we’ve got back in the game but we switched off, we’ve gone a little bit gung-ho and it’s cost us.”

Garforth’s Callum Ward opened the scoring against the run of play, sliding the ball past Jon Kennedy after a short back pass.

Centre-half Steve Wankiewicz tapped home from close range after 28 minutes to level the tie but Garforth’s Mitch Hamilton headed his side back in front shortly before the half time whistle.

Jordan Turner blasted home an equaliser late on moments before a cross come shot dipped over Kennedy’s head and found the top corner in the dying moments to make it 3-2.

Hindley said: “We can’t win every single game. We’ll stick together, we’re still learning about each other as a group and again I’ve had to make lots of changes through injuries and people working etc. It can’t always be Rolls Royce football’.

Saturday’s FA Vase win saw Alec Denton hit a hat-trick with other strikes coming from Sam Liversedge and a Conor Higginson penalty, and Hindley was thrilled to see his team again prove such a handful in forward areas.

He said: “We are a joy to watch going forward and that’s key, as people can’t live with us. As long as we can do the defensive things right then I’m happy.

“Alec Denton is loving life here, he’s been outstanding again in his back-to-goal play.

“He’s worked hard, run the channels and got goals the mucky way as well so I’m delighted with Alec but I’m delighted with the supply he’s getting as well because a striker is only as good as the supply he receives.”

There were Tigers debuts against Aylestone Park for midfielders Lee Hill and Rhys Davies, Hill having signed from Maltby Main and Davies from Frickley Athletic.

Next up for Worksop is a pair of away games, first at Staveley Miners Welfare on Saturday and then at Liversedge next Tuesday night, and Hindley is encouraging Tigers fans to remain patient.

He added: “I say enjoy the journey, enjoy the football that’s being played.

“I haven’t got a magic wand and I can’t just bring in new players as they have to be right for this club and right for what we’re trying to achieve.”