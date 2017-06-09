Hindley: Joining 1861 scheme means fans will play their part and have a say

Worksop Town fans can play a part in helping boss Ryan Hindley put his best possible side out when the NCEL Premier League season begins.

The manager believes the club’s 1861 membership scheme, which already has 88 members, is vital and in his eyes it not only guarantees a season ticket, but the right to have a say.

“I appreciate fans’ opinion, fans make the club.

“But I want them to have an opinion when they’ve bought that season ticket, when they’re giving me the opportunity to put the best side out. That’s when you can judge it.

“The club is going in the right direction and I want fans to be part of it, I want them to come on the journey.

“It’s a new era, I want to bring the Mitchell days back.

“Back us with your money and let’s bring the glory days back together.”