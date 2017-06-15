Hindley is good fit for Tigers, says man who knows him and club better than most

Ryan Hindley is a ‘good fit’ for Worksop Town according to a man that knows both him and the club better than most.

Pete Rinkcavage, a former player, coach, assistant and manager at Sandy Lane, has known the new Tigers boss since he was a teenager.

Rinkcavage managed Hindley at Stocksbridge, Worksop and Frickley and played a part in getting his managerial career off the ground with a Sunday League side.

The man who kept Tigers in the Northern Premier League despite a difficult period of exile, believes the world’s fourth oldest club have made a good decision with this appointment: “I think he’s a good fit for the club.

“He’s a good, young, enthusiastic manager who will work very, very hard.

“He lives and breathes it.”

However, Rinkcavage admits it’s not the easiest of jobs for his former player to walk into.

Rinkcavage departed Worksop in October 2010 by mutual consent after a testing four years, in which the club played at four different home grounds and suffered financial problems before the arrival of current owner Jason Clark.

Almost seven years on, they still don’t own their own home.

“My concern, if I’m quite honest, was for Ryan because of the circumstances surrounding the club,” he said.

“I’ve been there myself and when you don’t own your own ground we know how difficult it us.

“There’s a lot of pitfalls that come with the job as we have seen over the last 10 to 15 years.

“He’s asked my advice and I said it was a fantastic job on the whole, a fantastic fanbase and if he can get it turned around he will become a hero.”

Hindley’s move into management didn’t come as a surprise to Rinkcavage, who was Paul Mitchell’s assistant at Worksop when the winger left Sheffield Wednesday and began his non-league career.

“He’s always been a student of the game.

“I had him at Stocksbridge, took him to Worksop and to Frickley.

“We’ve been involved with Royal Earl for 30 years and he started his management career there, cut his teeth and went on his courses.

“He got a good break at Hallam, did a good job there, took it as far as he could and looked for his next move.”

As someone who still considers himself a Worksop Town man given his long association with the club, Rinkcavage hopes the move works out for all parties concerned.

“They will get their money’s worth with him,” said Rinkcavage.

“He needs space to get on with the job, people need to give him some time.

“He’s a young manager, he hasn’t managed in that league so people need to give him time and have patience.

“He’s still a larger than life character, he’s still funny, he lights up a room when he wants in.

“There is another side to him that people don’t see, he likes to be liked, he likes to be rated and he will need space without people getting at him at an early stage.

“I hope he does well.”