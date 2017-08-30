Hindley apologises to Tigers fans

Ryan Hindley offered an apology to all those Worksop Town fans who made the journey north to watch his side lose at Pontefract Collieries.

Worksop were well-beaten on Tuesday night in a 5-1 defeat to NCEL Premier pacesetters Pontefract - Tigers’ third straight loss in the space of a week.

Boss Hindley recognised the efforts supporters had made for the midweek journey up the A1 to Yorkshire only for Worksop to return empty-handed.

And he encouraged the Tigers fanbase to get behind his players at Clipstone on Saturday for an all-Nottinghamshire showdown with more than points at stake.

Hindley said: “I’ve got nothing but a massive apology to the fans that have travelled tonight (Tuesday). Unfortunately, we got beaten by a better team tonight.

“We’ve played six and won three and lost three so it’s not a crisis. Things will change and all I can say is come to Clipstone to make as much noise as possible.”

Worksop had taken a 13th-minute lead against Pontefract through new recruit Alec Denton but it didn’t last long as a brace from Ashley Emmett and one from Jack Greenhough saw the hosts go in 3-1 up. Mark Whitehouse and Michael Dunn completed the scoring.

“We stopped working today,” said Hindley, whose side lost 2-0 at home to Albion Sports three days previous. “Our energy levels dropped and if you do that against Ponty (Pontefract) you’ll get punished.

“Like I said at half time they’re relentless and I was impressed with their front three tonight. Credit to them, they won every tackle and header and we won absolutely nothing.

“We wasn’t brave enough in our box which made it easier for them. We got exactly what we deserved tonight, which was nothing.”

Hindley hinted at looking to bring in players last week and has since brought in four, with Conor Higginson and Matthew Booth returning. Goalkeeper Adam Valente has joined from Retford United and Denton from Handsworth Parramore.

And there could be more.

Hindley added: “We need players that will run through brick walls for us. It may not be ideal but those type of players will win you football matches.

“So maybe we will be looking at bringing other players in that can do that because I’m not losing my job through players not working hard enough.”