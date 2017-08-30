Higginson and Booth return as Tigers sign quartet

Tigers have strengthened their squad this week with the addition of four new players.

Conor Higginson and Matthew Booth return to the club while goalkeeper Adam Valente and striker Alec Denton also signed forms ahead of Tuesday night’s match at Pontefract.

Higginson joined the club on a dual registration from Spalding United while Valente, 34, arrived from Retford United and Denton, 23, from local rivals Handsworth Parramore.

Hindley said: “Alec scored plenty of goals at Clipstone at this level and spent all last year at Sheffield FC. He is a great talent and we are delighted to have him.

“Conor is a club legend. He has signed on a dual registration and give us further options in the final third.”

Denton scored on his debut in midweek and will be in contention to face his former club Clipstone on Saturday.