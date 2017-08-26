Half-time teamtalk carried out on pitch as Worksop Town beaten at home

Manager Ryan Hindley carried out his half-time teamtalk on the pitch as Worksop Town slid to their second defeat in five days.

His move — made famous by Phil Brown at Hull City — came after the Tigers conceded both goals in a 2-0 loss in the first 45 minutes.

Worksop Town manager Ryan Hindley. Picture: Chris Etchells

After the defeat to Bradford-based Albion Sports in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division, Hindley said he would take the blame for the defeat.

Omar Habeeb made the most of a deflection to round keeper Jon Kennedy and make it 1-0 after nine minutes before Lee Redmond doubled Albion’s leaded when he poked the ball over the keeper.

Hindley said: “I will take the blame for that, I changed it as I thought we needed width.

“I gave us some width with a few changes due to missing players, but it didn’t work for us.

“The players need to work and give their all for this wonderful shirt and club, but like I said I will take the blame.”

Hindley said he would be looking for hard-working displays in the future with bits of quality.

“Today there was no quality,” he said. “This is the NCEL so there is no point in trying to be pretty as we need to get stuck in the deep end.”

The manager revealed that he would be bringing in a striker as well as forward Matt Booth, who returned before the Sports defeat.

“Boothy loves this football club and will die for the cause,” he said.

The Tigers, beaten 2-1 at Handsworth Parramore the previous Tuesday, hit back from conceding the early goal and might have levelled two minutes later when Jed Phillips’ header was cleared off the line.

Mark Simpson was played through on goal by Kyle Jordan, but his effort was blocked by the keeper.

In the 26th minute the pair combined well again, but Simnpson’s final shot was again saved.

Jack Barnett had a free kick saved before the visitors doubled their advantage as Redmond pouned when the home defence failed to clear.

In the second half Matthew Thompson’s shot was saved before Kennedy kept the Tigers in the game, denying Redmond with a terrific stop.

Sports were reduced to 10 men for the closing stages when Stephen Smith was sent off, but Worksop were unable to find a goal to get back into the game.