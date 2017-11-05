Frustrating day as Worksop Town are well beaten

A poor first half display set the tone of the game as Hall Road Rangers thumped Worksop Town 4-0.

Sam Belcher, Josh Batty, Chris Spinks and Fraser Hansen put the game to bed in the first half.

Jed Phillips received his marching orders after what seemed like a late tackle half way through the second half to round off a miserable day for the Tigers.

Belcher was the first to react to a long throw and directed a bullet header into the bottom corner inside the first minute.

The hosts doubled their lead after a clever pass through to Batty, who brilliantly slotted past the keeper.

Another ball through the Worksop defence met an unmarked Spinks and the Rangers talisman lobbed the out coming keeper to give Tigers a mountain to climb with less than half an hour gone.

On the half hour Worksop almost got a goal back when Kyle Jordan’s fantastic run towards the byline created a great chance as his low cross across goal couldn’t find Jordan Turner’s our-stretching foot.

A shocking first half display continued after another ball through the defence fell to Hansen, who rounded the keeper and made it 4-0 after 37 minutes.

Worksop gaffer Ryan Hindley made several changes during half-time and Micah Bishop showed signs of encouragement for the Tigers but his crosses couldn’t meet anyone in the box.

Captain Steve Woolley tried to guide a ten yard shot into the top right hand corner in the early stages of the second half but couldn’t hit the target.

Worksop’s day got even worse with 20 minutes to go, when Phillips seemed to go late into a tackle deep in the Tigers half resulting in his dismissal.

It seemed the Tigers had no luck whatsoever, five minutes to go striker Jake Currie put a brilliant cross into the Rangers box and the subsequent deflection diverted dangerously towards goal but couldn’t find the back of the Hall Road Rangers goal to end a miserable afternoon.

Worksop: Alexander, Woolley, Phillips, Hill, Wankiewicz, Liversidge, Turner (Bishop), Barnett, Currie, Jordan (Denton), Jepson (Thompson)

Unused subs: Davies, Fielding

Attendance: 153