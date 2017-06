Ryan Hindley’s Worksop Town look set to sign a striker who scored against them last season.

The manager has confirmed he has agreed a move for Steve McDonnell, who was on target in Clipstone’s 3-0 win over the Tigers last term.

With former Parkgate man McDonnell joining Kyle Jordan, Jake Currie and Michael Blythen, Hindley now has commitments from four strikers.

He said: “He’s got bags of ability, and always a threat in front of goal.”