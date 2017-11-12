FA Vase progress delights Worksop Town manager Hindley

Delighted Worksop Town manager Ryan Hindley was full of praise for his players and supporters as the Tigers progressed into the next round of the FA Vase with a 1-0 win at Dunston.

Alec Denton bagged the matchwinner four minutes after half-time as the Tigers bounced back from defeat the previous week at Hall Road Rangers.

Hindley said: “For once I’m speechless, I can’t thank my players enough, they’ve listened and executed our game plan perfectly.

“We needed to stay in the game for the first half an hour. We’ve done that and I think in the end we’ve bettered them.

“The supporters deserve this. They were simply unbelievable.”

Hindley said every player gave their maximum.

“When we do that we are a match for anybody,” he said. “We can go as far as we want in the league and the cup but we can’t let our standards slip.

“We’ve had to perform for 96 minutes there to get anything out of this game. Credit to Dunston but my lads deserve every plaudit that they’ll get for this.

“If we play like this (in the league) every week we are a top three side. It’s mine and my management team’s job though to maintain those standards and that’s difficult to do over a gruelling season.

“My overriding feeling though right now is one of immense pride for this football club and the players.”

In an even first half, Liversidge volleyed just wide for the visitors after Varley’s ball into the middle was headed away.

Hill headed a Currie cross over, while at the other end Fitzpatrick fired wide.

Worksop’s winner came when Woolley broke away from his marker and played the ball to Turner. Jordan returned the favour and played it back to the Tigers’ skipper, Woolley, who picked out the run of Denton and the forward took a touch before slotting home past Aiden Grant from a tight angle.

Ten minutes later Dunston were almost gifted a goal after confusion between Hill and Varley, but Fitzpatrick again shot wide.

Then Varley headed away Rundle’s cross from almost underneath his own bar.

Worksop thought they had doubled their lead when Turner converted Hills’ flick-on at the back post, but he was ruled offside.

Worksop Town: Alexander, Hodder, Hill, Thompson, Liversidge, Varley, Turner, Woolley, Denton (Jepson), Currie (Jordan), Bishop

Unused Subs: Fielding, Higginson, Wankiewicz