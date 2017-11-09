Ex-Worksop Town keeper thrilled to equal Peter Shilton’s world record

Former Worksop Town stopper Paul Bastock is close to re-writing the history books after equalling Peter Shilton’s record number of competitive club matches.

Evergreen Bastock, 47, matched the England and Nottingham Forest great’s 1,249 matches on Wednesday night when his Wisbech Town side beat Sleaford 2-1.

Bastock said it was a ‘great feeling’ to equal Shilton’s world record appearances but won’t be celebrating until he has it all to himself.

His chance to do that may come on Saturday when the Fenmen face Thetford in the FA Vase.

“To be honest, it was a great feeling,” he told the Boston Standard on going level with Shilton.

“But this one was all about getting through the game so I can beat the record on Saturday.

“I think then, with the occasion and everything going on, the emotion will come out at full time.

“But right now I’m just concentrating on getting another win.”

Bastock made his Football League debut with Cambridge United 30 years ago and has played for 17 English clubs during that time.

They are: Cambridge United, Bath City, Fisher Athletic, Kettering Town, Aylesbury, Boston United, Scarborough, Dagenham & Redbridge, St Albans City, Rushden & Diamonds, Worksop Town, Royston Town, St Neots Town, Dunstable Town, Stamford, Corby, Wisbech.

He is also Boston’s all-time appearance record holder, having played 678 games for the Pilgrims.