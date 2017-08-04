Derby County rank above Nottingham Forest for opening day success

Derby County perform marginally better on the opening day of the season than Nottingham Forest, according to new research.

The study by Bookmakers.tv has analysed each of England’s 92 football league clubs’ opening day results from the last decade.

It ranks the Rams as 20th best in the country, having won four opening games and scored 12 goals.

Nottingham Forest come 26th out of 92 teams in 10 years of football league history having won four opening games and scored eight goals

Notts County come 43rd out of 92 teams in 10 years of football league history having won four opening games and scored 12 goals.

Julian Beck, of Bookmakers.tv, said: “This analysis has thrown up some real surprises – on one hand, it makes sense that teams like Chelsea, Man City and Man United would traditionally start the season strongly but then at the other end of the table, there are some teams with a shocking opening day record.

“West Brom has the fourth worst record in the country whilst Spurs are beaten on this list by the likes of Cheltenham, Plymouth and Colchester. And as for fans of Barnsley and Bristol Rovers – maybe they should avoid opening day altogether.

“It looks like a good start may be the key to success, as the top two sides – Chelsea and Man City – have gone on to win half of the last 10 Premier League seasons between them.”

Top five performers

Chelsea 26 points

Man City 25 points

Blackpool 20 points

Manchester United 20 points

Sheffield Wednesday 20 points