Denton leads Tigers into the second round

Worksop cruised into the second round of the FA Vase, scoring five goals for the third successive game.

The Northern Counties League East Premier Division side took just two minutes to take the lead against their East Midlands Counties League visitors when defender Sam Liversedge fired in off the bar at a Conor Higginson corner.

Alec Denton notched his first hat-trick of the season with Dalby replying for the visitors in between two Denton first-half goals.

The frontman, however, put the game beyond doubt two minutes into the second period to make it 4-1.

Aylestone scored late on through Yesuf, before Higginson converted from the penalty-spot with a minute to go to complete the rout.

The Tigers doubled their early lead in the 12th minute as a fine through ball to in-form Denton saw him beat defenders and on-rushing keeper Tom Gutteridge to the ball, before sliding into an empty net.

Midfielder Dalby curled in from 20 yards for Aylesbury, but good play by Worksop seven minutes before the interval, saw Higginson claim another assist, chipping the ball over the keeper to Denton, who prodded in.

The striker quickly completed his hat-trick at the start of the second period, out-muscling a defender to reach a pass and rounding the keeper for a second time to put his finish into an empty net.

The visitors were reduced to ten men when skipper Neat was dismissed for using foul and abusive language.

Aylestone pulled a goal back on the counter-attack when Yessuf chipped over Jon Kennedy, despite the efforts of Micah Bishop to keep it out.

Higginson, however, secured the Tigers’ place in the second round as he smashed home from the penalty spot.

Worksop also finished with 10 men after Jordan Hodder went off injured.

Worksop Town: Kennedy, Hodder, Trench(Turner), Thompson, Liversedge (Boyd), Wankiewicz (capt), Davies, Hill, Denton (Simpson), Higginson, Bishop Unused subs: Jordan, Valente.

Attendance: 321.