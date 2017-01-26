Defender signs while Tigers recruit U21s

Popular defender Steve Wankiewicz has returned to Worksop Town.

He has returned to the Tigers from Rainworth Miners Welfare, having most recently been at Worksop when they played at Ilkeston under Peter Rinkcavage.

Wankiewicz has also featured for Hallam and Shirebrook Town.

Meanwhile, Worksop Town are to hold trials in an attempt to recruit to their under-21 squad.

With several youngsters having progressed to the first team in recent weeks, the next intake of players is being sought and players local to Worksop are the prime targets.

Players can confirm their interest by emailing wtfc21s@gmail.com, leaving their name, age, preferred position, which foot they are naturally and any other info which would support their interest.

The club will be contacting all players to attend a trial once sufficient numbers are reached.