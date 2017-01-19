Defender leaves Worksop for rivals Maltby

Experienced centre-half Richard Adams is the latest name to leave Worksop Town.

The 31-year-old, who only signed for Tigers in the summer, has transferred to rivals Maltby Main this week.

He follows in the footsteps of several players to have left the club in recent weeks after cuts to the budget.

Former Tiger, Charlie Dawes, previously of Sheffield Wednesday and Chesterfield, has joined Handsworth Parramore.

While young goalkeeper Callum Fielding has signed forms with the first team after impressing with the under-21s.