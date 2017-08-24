Danny Fox says Nottingham Forest got exactly what they deserved after setting up date with Chelsea in EFL Cup

Nottingham Forest defender Danny Fox says his side got exactly what they deserved after dumping Premier League Newcastle United out of the EFL Cup.

Tyler Walker hit an extra-time winner as Forest sealed a memorable 3-2 win at St James’ Park to set up a third round tie with Premier League champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Aleksandar Mitrovic had put Newcastle ahead early on before summer signing Jason Cummings scored twice in two minutes.

Rolando Aarons equalised to take the tie into extra-time, before Walker fired home in the 97th minute.

And Fox said Forest had got their rewards for digging deep.

He told the club’s official website: “The boys dug in and the gaffer made a few changes, which shows we have great strength in depth.

“I think we should have won in the 90 minutes, especially with the chances we created in the first half and with Jason hitting the bar.

“I think we deserved it and we showed a lot of character to come back after going 1-0 down after only a few minutes and then for them to score right before half time. We dug in and got the job done and now we are in the next round.

“I am glad for the lads that have come in and done well and it shows that we have good competition for places.

“We have some big games coming up and it is a big season with a lot of games so the more players we have at our disposal the better we will be.”

They will travel to Stamford Bridge on week commencing 18 September.