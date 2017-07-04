COLUMN: Marc Roberts move is reminder that you can’t write off the Beesleys or Milners of footballing world

The multi-million pound transfer of Marc Roberts from Barnsley to Birmingham City is another reminder that you’d be a fool to write off any young player.

Just four years ago Roberts was playing down the road fom the Proact for Northern Premier League Buxton – having been deemed surplus to requirements at Worksop.

Hard work and a manager who believed in his talent gave him the push he needed to reach the next level with FC Halifax.

From there, his career took off with a move to Barnsley.

A Football League debut came against the Spireites in 2015 and two years later he finds himself with a five-year contract at Birmingham City, who shelled out a reported £3.5m for his services.

A fair few pro clubs, Chesterfield included, might kick themselves at not taking a punt on his 2013 potential.

Crystal Palace even had him on trial back in 2008.

Judgement calls have to be made and sometimes they’ll be proven wrong in the fullness of time – Sheffield’s big two passed on the chance to take Jamie Vardy and look how he turned out.

At the Proact this summer there will have been some tough decisions – letting Jake Beesley leave the building, for example.

There’s a young man who gave it his absolute all on the pitch when he got a sniff of first team action, but it just wasn’t enough to earn a deal.

His challenge with Salford City, is to try and prove that Chesterfield were wrong and claw his way back to the EFL.

I dare say Gary Caldwell will be among the first to applaud him should he succeed.

Beesley can take inspiration from former team-mates and a new Spireite.

Tommy Lee is about to enter his 10th season with Chesterfield, having been shown the door by both Manchester United and Macclesfield by the age of 22.

Kristian Dennis spent six years as a part-time footballer after a 2010 Macclesfield exit and may well have thought the dream was dead.

Jordan Sinnott’s dream has been revived, two years after his release by Huddersfield.

There is no blueprint or guaranteed route back.

A couple of good seasons in non-league might open the door again for a youngster, or – as ex Spireite George Milner will be hoping – a stint on foreign soil could be the key.

Keep your eyes peeled this week as Town take on their three non-league neighbours, it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that a name on the team sheet will crop up again in the future in a big way.