Clark sees ‘opportunity to move forward’ as Tigers launch membership scheme

Worksop Town will launch the 1861 membership scheme for the 2017/18 season tomorrow and have a ‘great opportunity’ to move forward according to their owner.

Tigers are appealing for supporters to rally round to secure the club’s future, something Jason Clark appears optimistic about.

The businessman, who met with the club’s decision making committee last week, has posted on a supporters’ message board to reveal his hopes.

“I’m sure the DMC will publicise the developments when they happen,” he said.

“Suffice to say I think the club has the best opportunity it has had in many years to move forward, certainly in my time.

“This year coming is definitely a very important year, there is plenty of work to be done and that cannot be underestimated, but if everyone pulls together it will be quite interesting.”

Clark, who walked away as chairman in May 2014 before the club took a voluntary two-division relegation and became fan-funded, returned to the position he vacated in November last year.

The man who pumped £550,000 into the club between 2010 and 2014 stated upon his reintroduction to club affairs that it should remain a ‘self-funding operation.’

But this week he says he has put his hand in his pocket for the Tigers once again.

“I have also made some money available for a specific project that I hope will provide some small assistance,” he added in his message board post.

The club’s membership scheme has helped keep Worksop afloat since Clark withdrew his funding almost three years ago.

This year they want to use supporters’ cash in two ways.

But a statement released this week admitted those in the stands haven’t got what they deserve.

“This season has been a difficult one for us all on and off the pitch and we understand you as a fan deserve much better,” it said.

“We are aware that enthusiasm is swelling in the boardroom and among yourselves more so than ever to see the club move forward in a positive manner.

“Therefore, we are proposing the membership fees will go towards a football budget for the season 17/18.

“This means your membership fee will go straight on to the pitch to help the manager build a playing budget for the upcoming season.

“It will also aid a football club development plan which in turn supports the team budget, the two will go hand in hand to ensure the long-term future of the club.”

Adult members of the 1861 club will pay £150 and under 16s £25 for a season ticket, discount on away travel and promotions throughout the season.

The cost of an adult membership can be split into two payments, due by 29th July.

Fans can sign up at Friday’s Supporters Trust AGM at Sandy Lane or at the ground on Saturday when Worksop Town host Thackley in the season finale.