Challenge Cup retained by Greendale at Sandy Lane

Greendale Oak retained the Challenge Cup after finally wearing down Division Two Todwick Villa in extra-time.

Sunday’s final at a sun-baked Sandy Lane saw two determined teams but the Greendale lads were keen to ensure the prestigious cup was given pride of place in the Norfolk Street pub for another year.

Greendale Oak lifted the Challenge Cup for the second season running (Pic: Peter Kenworthy)

Todwick hit the woodwork in a fast-paced opening 30 minutes, however, goalkeeper Matthew Gray was well protected by a solid back four.

Before and after half-time Greendale got on top but both sides missed chances.

The final half of normal time saw Greendale in the driving seat as fitness levels were severely tested.

It took just two minutes into the extra period for Greendale to take control.

Persistent work down the right by Kyle Wesley allowed leading scorer Chris Rose to claim his 20th of the season.

And just five minutes later the lead was doubled, Man of the Match Toby Black firing home across the goalkeeper.

Greendale refused to relent and were rewarded with a third goal in the second period with substitute Matthew Pywell netting.

After the final whistle, skipper Martin Williams collected the trophy, the fourth time the Challenge Cup has won by the pub.

In Division One action, the Shireoaks derby between Sports and Inn was a very good game.

Sports took the lead and soon added a second but substitutions and a formation change for the Inn proved inspirational as they levelled and grabbed a late winner.

Unfortunately both Shireoaks Inn and Shireoaks Sports will ply their trade in Division two next season.

Rhodesia got the better of the Lion Hotel 5-3 and should finish third in Division Two.

Anstonians have ensured the Division Two title will go to the final game with a resounding 18-1 victory.

If they beat Worksop Magpies in their final fixture they will overtake Todwick Villa to be crowned champions.

This week’s cup final at Sandy Lane will see Worksop Borough and Kilton Rovers do battle at 2pm to be crowned Benevolent Cup winners.