Buxton boss believed in Roberts long before big money Birmingham move

Marc Roberts’ big money move to Birmingham City is just reward for years of hard work according to his delighted former Buxton boss.

Martin McIntosh signed the centre-half for both Worksop Town and the Bucks, before selling him on to FC Halifax at the very start of Roberts’ rise from non-league to the Championship.

Worksop Town v Sheffield Wednesday. Worksop player Marc Roberts (w110718-2i)

Roberts went on to join his home town club Barnsley from the Shaymen and having won a promotion then consolidated a Championship place with the Tykes, secured a move to Birmingham last weekend.

It was back in 2011 that McIntosh signed Roberts for Worksop, on the recommendation of the defender’s gaffer at Wakefield Ronnie Glavin.

When the centre-half fell out of favour under the Tigers’ new management, McIntosh brought him to the Silverlands in two loan spells, before signing him on a permanent deal.

A few weeks after becoming a Buck, Roberts was sold to FC Halifax.

McIntosh is over the moon with the latest development for the 26-year-old and insists he knew very early on that Roberts could go far.

“He’s such a level headed, great kid who just wants to learn,” said the Scot.

“It’s great to see people put the hard work and the effort in and progress like that.

“I had him for about two and a half years in total at Worksop and Buxton and I did always think and believe he would get there.

“I felt he had the attributes, but he needed someone to believe in him and I think everyone is believing in him now.”

McIntosh isn’t just pleased for the player himself, but the family that have supported him throughout his journey from non-league prospect to multi-million pound signing.

“It’s a great story for him and his family,” he said.

“When we signed him at Buxton three directors and myself met his parents in a pub in Strines, sat down and talked about what we were going to do with him.

“We promised to look after him and about three or four weeks later sold him to Halifax, so we were true to our word.

“I’m delighted for them.”