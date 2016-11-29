BREAKING: Worksop Town suspend boss Mark Shaw ‘pending investigation’

Worksop Town boss Mark Shaw has been suspended by the club pending an internal investigation.

The club confirmed the news to the Guardian this morning and have released a statement on their website, but a spokesperson said there would be no further comment.

The suspension is until ‘further notice.’

Prior to the club’s announcement, the Tigers manager was approached this morning for comment on the club’s ground situation following Sunday’s public meeting at which MP John Mann discussed community stadium proposals but Shaw said he was unable to talk to the press.

Last week it was revealed that majority shareholder Jason Clark had returned to the club as chairman in the wake of several resignations from the Supporters Trust board.

It was Clark who appointed Shaw in April 2013 after the departure of Simon Clark, no relation to the owner.

Shaw led the club to a play-off finish in the Evo-Stik NPL, losing to AFC Fylde in the semi-final before the club’s owner pulled his funding and the remaining board members took a voluntary relegation to the NCEL Premier division.

Since Clark withdrew his funding and day to day involvement in 2014, the Trust have funded the club through a membership scheme, sponsorship and fundraising efforts.

It is not thought the club’s financial situation will change however now that he has returned, Clark insisting he wants it to remain a ‘self-funding operation.’

A statement from the owner said: “I became aware of recent events involving the Supporters Trust board and, having investigated the background to it, I have taken this decision in order to restore some stability and, even more importantly, in the hope of restoring unity amongst the club’s most important assets, its supporters.

“I am aware of the wider issues and will be dealing with these but the first step has been to implement changes in the management structure in order to strengthen the financial control and accountability.

“Whilst I will now maintain a closer overview of activities, it is still my intention that the responsibility for day to day running will be delegated to a re-formed DMC which will have a greater division of responsibilities.

“This new structure will include representatives of the Supporters Trust board who will be undertaking the management and coordination of key areas of the club’s business.

“This ensures that the club is still, essentially, a fan run organisation and I should stress that the objective must remain that it is a self-funding operation.”

Tigers sit 15th in the NCEL after a poor start to the season and are without a win in six.