Breaking: Sheffield United sign Samir Carruthers from MK Dons

Sheffield United have completed the signing of MK Dons midfielder Samir Carruthers.

The 23-year-old was unveiled as Chris Wilder’s first acquisition of the transfer window this morning after agreeing a three-and-a-half year contract at Bramall Lane.

Carruthers, who has commanded an undisclosed fee, started his career with Aston Villa before moving to United’s League One rivals, initially on loan, during the 2013/14 season and made 43 appearances in the Championship last term.

“Samir is the right age, has a great pedigree from his time at Villa and MK and he is an exciting player,” Wilder said. “He is an attacking midfielder who can fit into a number of positions and we are looking forward to introducing him to our great group.”

United stretched their lead at the top of the table to three points after beating Bury 3-1 at Gigg Lane yesterday.

Wilder, speaking to United’s official website, added: “We have tracked and monitored Samir for some time and he is a player who can grow with us. We are delighted that the board have backed us with this level of investment.”