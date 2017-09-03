Boss happy with Tigers after five-goal mauling

Worksop Town manager Ryan Hindley was delighted with a professional performance that saw the Tigers bounce back after two successive losses to defeat bottom-of-the-table Clipstone 5-0.

All the goals came in the second half as Conor Higginson marked his first appearance back in black and amber with two goals and Micah Bishop also struck twice.

Higginson rejoined last week on a dual registration from Spalding United.

Hindley told the club’s website: “I was delighted to come in at 0-0 (at half-time).

“That’s all I asked of them — professionalism, shape and communication were key.

“It was great because we have been on a bad run.

“We knew they would tire and that’s when we would kick-on — and that’s what we’ve done by putting on a professional performance.”

After a goalless first half, the Northern Counties East League Premier Division game sprung into life a minute into the second period when Higginson tapped in at the near post.

The striker quickly added his second with a delightful curling effort just inside the box.

He finished a fine move that ended with a dangerous cross by Bishop into the box, reacting first to a loose ball.

The game was effectively over on the hour mark as winger Bishop lifted a perfect lob over the on-rushing keeper from the edge of the box.

Substitutes Liam Greenfield and Kyle Jordan linked up well for goal number four — Jordan heading in at the back post from Greenfield’s cross.

Bishop got his second after a dazzling run to complete the rout.

Hindley said: “We’ve brought Conor in, who scored goals.

“Dents (Denton) was outstanding in the second half and Bish (Bishop) is always a threat, that’s why we signed him.

“The praise though needs to be for Mitch Husbands and Thommo (Thompson).

“They sat in the hole and did a thoroughly professional job. I was delighted with both of them.

“We won’t get too excited about it.

“I said to the boys afterwards that all that matters at 5pm on a Saturday and 10pm on a week night is that we have three points to send the punters home happy.

“It’s time to get some consistency, but it’s always great when your substitutes make a big impact off the bench.

“It was a good professional performance, but nothing to get too excited about.”