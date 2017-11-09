Fletcher enjoying being back in the Notts fold

Bulwell bomber Luke Fletcher says he’s enjoying being back in training with Notts as the squad reported for tests this week at Trent Bridge.

Fletcher missed the second half of last season with a head injury sustained during a Twenty20 match and was given the all clear to start training again in October.

Speaking to the club’s media channel this week, as he and his Notts team-mates start their winter preparations for the 2018 campaign, he was delighted to be back.

He said: “It’s been a long time since I’ve been around the lads so it’s nice to come back and see what everyone’s been up to since October, and get cracking ahead of the new season as well.

“October came around and we celebrated the season we had then I went away to Portugal with the family which was nice otherwise I’ve just been pottering around.

“I’ve been to a few Forest games. I went to Forest v Derby away which unfortunately wasn’t a great game, we lost 2-0. But other than that I’ve just been around and trying to stay busy.

“Routine is key for me. I need to be doing something every day. Either in at work or in at training so it’s nice to have that back really.

“Three months without that wasn’t great, I didn’t enjoy it, so to have that back and be around the lads with a routine is brilliant.”

And added: “I’ve got to bike in since I can’t drive until after Christmas so the club have got me a bike from Decathlon and I truck in every day from Colwick.

“It’s getting a bit cold now though. I’ve just bought some gloves and a wooly hat, so I’m getting used to the bike now but looking forward to getting my car back.”