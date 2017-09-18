England captain goes back to his roots

England cricket captain Joe Root returned to the playing fields of Worksop College to take part in a special T20 match.

Root, who went to the college in 2006, and his fellow international, Jimmy Anderson, are ambassadors for personal grooming brand, BRUT.

BRUT hosted the T20 match at the college for cricketers who won the opportunity to play on the stars’ teams.

The England stars passed on advice and tactics throughout the match.

After a hard-fought contest, that went down to the wire in the final over, Team Joe finished on top.

Root and Anderson then took part in a photo session and answered questions from the cricketers, led by ex-Leicestershire and England cricketer Paul Nixon.

“It was great to get the chance to return to Worksop College and meet the talented cricketers on Team Joe,” the England captain said.

“I have very fond memories of my time at Worksop College, so I enjoyed taking part in the Big BRUT Bash on the pitch I used to play on during my school years.”

Joe joined the school on a sports scholarship in 2006 and impressed sports teachers from the start.

“We first came across Joe in the mid-2000s when he scored 80 for King Ecgbert’s School against us at under-15 level,” said Ian Parkin, the cricket master who first came across Joe.

“He just stood out – right from the off.

“After speaking with Matt and Helen (Joe’s parents) it was clear Joe wanted an education that incorporated as much cricket as possible.”

Joe and his brother, Billy, who is now contracted to Nottinghamshire CCC, joined the school on a cricket scholarship.

“He practised with a real sense of purpose, which you don’t see very often with 15-year-old boys,” said Parkin. “Rooty practised like an adult.”