Captain leads the way in fight against relegation

Ordsall Bridon boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Bassetlaw League Championship with a last-over win.

Ordsall remain in the relegation, but seven points from safety with a match in hand.

Their last-wicket pairing of skipper Nick Legg and number 11 Harrison Chalkley edged home with three balls to spare.

Legg played a real captain’s innings as they chased down Cuckney 2nds’ 227 for eight.

Legg, batting at number five, came to the crease at 92 for three and it quickly became 109 for six.

The captain, however, then added 34 with Andrew Stoneman (15) and a further 53 for the eighth wicket with Matthew Makings, who struck two fours and two sixes in his 28.

Legg and number 10 Irfan Marofkhail added 29 for the ninth wicket.

When the number 10 was dismissed at 225, Legg held his nerve to strike the winning runs and take his side to 231 for nine, hitting seven boundaries in his unbeaten 67.

Earlier Marofkhail and Chalkley took two wickets apiece as Cuckney’s captain, Richard Bostock, also played a starring role with bat and ball.

He top-scored with 84 and then claimed three wickets.

Mid-table Anston lost by five wickets to visitors Blidworth Colliery Welfare.

The home side were bowled out for 180 as six of the top seven batsmen all got starts and made double figures.

Beyers Swanepoel collected eight boundaries in his 37 at number four, while Joshua Littlewood hit an unbeaten 34 lower down the order, including six fours.

Captain Andrew Pickering and Nathan Crookes both made 21 in the middle order.

Crookes and Matthew Watson took two wickets apiece as Blidworth reached their target in the penultimate over.

In Division One, leaders Worksop picked up 10 points after their match against West Indian Cavaliers was abandoned because of rain.

Worksop, who extended the lead over their promotion rivals, were struggling on 37 for three from 20 overs when the weather intervened.

Cavaliers had been restricted to 157 for nine with Daniel McLean taking six for 33.

Mid-table Clumber Park (179) had the better of a draw with Kiveton Park Colliery (1668-8). Captain Gareth Beard top-scored with 42 and took four wickets.