Bassetlaw round-up: Results, scores and the best batters and bowlers

Results of matches played Saturday, 29th April 2017

The Championship – Sponsored by IM Sports

Anston CC v Glapwell Colliery CC Ben Crookes bowling Picture: Sarah Washbourn / www.yellowbellyphotos.com

At Papplewick Hall: ORDSALL BRIDON (2) 147 all out (Jamie Alderson 63, Charlie Blatherwick 5-40, Gareth Blinkhorn 3-11) lost to PAPPLEWICK & LINBY (20) 150 for 3 (Shaun Levy 36, James Taylor 61*, Tom Bowers 48*, Conall Doughty 3-45) by seven wickets.

At Goosedale Sports Ground: EDWINSTOWE (2) 104 all out (Craig Harrison 6-55) lost to NOTTS & ARNOLD AMATEUR (20) 107 for 5 (Connor Brindley 41, Ben Scott 30*) by five wickets.

At Langwith Road: CUCKNEY 2nd (6) 189 all out (Richard Bostock 83, Gareth Price 44, Dominic Lee 5-64, Naeem Ahmed 3-28) lost to THORESBY COLLIERY (20) 192 for 7 (Mitchell English 93*, Richard Moss 3-43) by three wickets.

At Ryton Road: GLAPWELL COLLIERY (8) 234 for 7 (Scott Smith 35, Danny Bircumshaw 77, Billy Davies 44, Beyers Swanepoel 3-51) lost to ANSTON (19) 235 for 9 (Beyers Swanepoel 109*, Nathan Crookes 30, Rasika Wijesinghe 5-28, Danny Bircumshaw 3-47) by one wicket.

Anston CC v Glapwell Colliery CC Luke Smith bats under the watchful eye of Mark King Picture: Sarah Washbourn / www.yellowbellyphotos.com

At Sturton Road: BLIDWORTH COLLIERY WELFARE (5) 167 all out (Tom Ramage 32, Ben Brown 34, Luke Istead 4-56) lost to NORTH WHEATLEY WITH LEVERTON (20) 172 for 7 (Matthew Loates 63, Luke Istead 58, Tom Ramage 4-34) by three wickets.

Division 1 – Sponsored by the Little Kitchen Factory

At Clumber Park: CLUMBER PARK (20) 205 for 6 (Liam Somers 82, William Bircumshaw 31) beat WEST INDIAN CAVALIERS 2nd (3) 138 all out (Ayzaz Ilyas 57, Warren Rhodes 5-17, Alex Jervis 3-43) by 67 runs.

At Sookholme Road: WHITWELL (20) 226 for 5 (Andrew Shaw 43, Daniel Wheatley 48, Darcy Hellriegel 33*, Dan Sayles 34, Benjamin Haynes-Greenwood 3-65) beat WELBECK 2nd (3) 123 all out (Benjamin Haynes-Greenwood 55, Luke Roddison 7-45) by 103 runs.

At Ordsall: LEA & ROSES (17) 293 for 9 (Chris Needham 80, Lee Mardle 43, Matthew Snee 32, Andy Legg 3-74) drew with ORDSALL BRIDON 2nd (7) 128 for 8 (Jonathan Tomlinson 47, Andrew Orton 5-31).

At Central Avenue: WORKSOP (1) 52 all out (Craig Dawes 4-20, Jamie Hawkins 3-24) lost to GRASSMOOR WORKS (20) 54 for 3 by seven wickets.

At The Metcalfe Ground: MANSFIELD HOSIERY MILLS 2nd (4) 156 for 8 (Stephen Gooding 35, Thomas Waterfield 3-41) lost to EVERTON (18) 160 for 6 (Nick White 64*, Kyle Garside 3-35) by four wickets.

At Stone Close: KIVETON PARK COLLIERY (17) 238 for 6 (Tom Haslam 122, Kieron Greenwood 39, Rodney Cook 3-50) drew with KILLAMARSH (6) 150 for 8 (Ryan Parsons 57, Chris Storey 3-33).

Division 2 – Sponsored by LWC Drinks

At Station Lane: FARNSFIELD 2nd (1) 117 all out (Alexander England 46, Alex Hudson 3-38) lost to PAPPLEWICK & LINBY 2nd (20) 121 for 3 (Antony Woolley 38) by seven wickets.

At Sheffield Road: KILLAMARSH 2nd (1) 73 all out (Gary Lomas 4-28, Imran Shah 3-44) lost to WALESWOOD SPORTS (20) 74 for 4 by six wickets.

At Fourth Avenue: MILTON (16) 215 for 8 (Will Taylor 55, Craig Jewitt 34, Christopher Mitchell 4-57) drew with THORESBY COLLIERY 2nd (6) 133 for 6.

At The Memorial Sports Ground: NOTTS & ARNOLD AMATEUR 2nd (20) 206 all out (James Lees 54, Sam Kaye 32, Peter Evans 32, Liam Penrose 3-43) beat BAWTRY (8) 200 all out (Alex Kirkham 57, Liam Penrose 45, Gurman Heran 3-27) by 6 runs.

Division 3 – Sponsored by South Forest Leisure

At Langwith Road: CUCKNEY 3rd (4) 131 all out (Kev Garnett 40) lost to CLUMBER PARK 2nd (20) 132 for 7 (Chris Rix 37, Jordan Wake 3-31) by three wickets.

At Burma Road: BLIDWORTH COLLIERY WELFARE 2nd (1) 112 all out (Austin Fuller 38, Alex Gilbert 4-35) lost to KIVETON PARK COLLIERY 2nd (20) 113 for 3 by seven wickets.

At Carnarvon Street: TEVERSAL (20) 180 for 7 (Simon Bush 75, Sean Hughes 36, Danny Powell 4-45) beat WADWORTH (4) 120 for 7 (Danny Powell 38, Rob Slinger 3-24) by 60 runs.

At Park Avenue: GLAPWELL COLLIERY 2nd (20) 173 for 9 (Nicholas Truswell 58, Nick Bircumshaw 44*, Nathan Morris 3-39) beat BLYTH 2nd (4) 117 all out (Glyn Coxhill 40, Daniel Pykett 6-15) by 56 runs.

At Chesterfield Road South: MANSFIELD 2nd (3) 115 all out (Ben Wright 31, Iain Bates 5-29) lost to RETFORD (20) 117 for 7 (Mark Bull 58*) by three wickets.

At Forest Corner: EDWINSTOWE 2nd (16) 208 for 9 (Paul Peacock 55*, Ricky Williams 45, Mike Brown 32) drew with WELBECK 3rd (10) 188 for 5 (Andy Mason 76*, Jeff Ainger 64).

Division 4 – Sponsored by Wales High School

At Whimpton Moor: WISETON (3) 83 all out (Richard Watts 48) lost to EAST DRAYTON (20) 84 for 7 (Matt Gorman 4-39) by three wickets.

At Riverside Ground: WORKSOP 2nd (20) 182 for 5 beat MILTON 2nd (5) 172 all out by 10 runs.

At Goosedale Sports Ground: NORTH WHEATLEY WITH LEVERTON 2nd (4) 175 for 8 lost to NOTTS & ARNOLD AMATEUR 3rd (18) 176 for 4 by six wickets.

At Debdale Park: SHERWOOD COLLIERY (20) 150 for 9 beat THORESBY PARK (4) 83 all out by 67 runs.

At Jim Sims Memorial Cricket Ground: EVERTON 2nd (2) 158 all out (Nick Calvert 4-28, Rajiv Sharma 4-46) lost to SOUTH NORMANTON (20) 160 for 0 (Nick Calvert 93*, Sam Mart 50*) by ten wickets.

At The Rookery: WHITWELL 2nd (7) 160 for 6 (Alan Draycott 65) lost to MISTERTON (17) 161 for 9 by one wicket.

Division 5 – Sponsored by Readers

At Eakring Road: PAPPLEWICK & LINBY 3rd (2) 83 all out lost to BILSTHORPE (20) 86 for 6 by four wickets.

At Barnes Road: GRASSMOOR WORKS 2nd (4) 173 for 9 (Ian Donaldson 33, Paul Robson 41*, Danny Anthony 3-60, Chris Hopkinson 3-37) lost to HARTHILL 2nd (19) 174 for 3 (Danny Anthony 123*, Andrew Collinson 37) by seven wickets.

At Recreation Drive: SHIREBROOK (20) 224 for 9 (Dean Walker 3, Liam Smedley 33, Grant Smedley 79, Greg Atherton 4-53, Andrew Bell 3-43) beat ROCKWARE (6) 147 all out (Greg Atherton 43, Tom Warriner 3-27, Andy Siven 3-27) by 77 runs.

Division 6 – Sponsored by Mapperley Sports

At The Acres: THORESBY COLLIERY 3rd (1) 128 all out (Kieran Walker 40, William Grantham-Woodhouse 3-33, Ashley Stoneman 3-8) lost to FARNSFIELD 3rd (20) 132 for 1 (Austin Chaplin 54*, Alex West 75*) by nine wickets.

At Goosecarr Lane: TODWICK (20) v TEVERSAL 2nd (-10). Match cancelled owing to Teversal 2nd’s inability to raise a side.

At Main Street: LANGWITH (3) 86 all out (Lee Thompson 34, Wayne Keeling 5-18, Stephen Dye 3-24) lost to WOODSETTS (20) 87 for 7 (Jay Shaw 4-29) by three wickets.

At The Paddocks: CLUMBER PARK 4th (20) v CUCKNEY 4th (-10). Match cancelled owing to Cuckney 4th’s inability to raise a side.

At Mansfield Road: KILLAMARSH 3rd (20) 170 all out beat WALESWOOD SPORTS 2nd (7) 168 all out by two runs.

At Sookholme Road: WELBECK 4th (4) 189 for 7 (Ian Morley 89, Neil Eggleston 30, Jordan Marshall 3-29) lost to BAWTRY 2nd (19) 193 for 2 (Liam Matthews 106*, James Blackburn 33) by eight wickets.

Division 7 – Sponsored by Readers

At Park Drive: BLYTH 2nd (15) 160 all out (Geoff Cooper 38, Wayne Stocks 33, Kevin Lee 33, Haydn Wright 5-14, Mark Gimsum 3-36) drew with MANSFIELD 3rd (7) 134 for 5 (Michael Stuart 43).

At Seventh Avenue: CLIPSTONE WELFARE 2nd (20) 180 all out (Glen Womald 65, William Pitchford Jr 3-0) beat THURCROFT (7) 166 all out by 14 runs.

At Middlefield Lane: LEA & ROSES 3rd (0) 92 all out (Tom Thompson 5-14, Jamie Ramage 4-10) lost to SHERWOOD COLLIERY 2nd (20) 93 for 2 (Philip Bartram 60) by eight wickets.

At Walesby Sports Club: MILTON 3rd (0) 67 all out (Matthew Chadwick 3-18) lost to ANSTON 4th (20) 67 for 2 by eight wickets.

At Costhorpe: OLLERTON COLLIERY (15) 157 for 8 drew with WORKSOP 3rd (6) 123 for 8.