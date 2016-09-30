READER LETTER: Planning - What happened to improving town?

A couple of years ago, the general public were invited to Worksop Town Hall to bring their ideas on improving the town centre.

I personally sat for more than an hour discussing an idea with someone from the planning department, as did a number of indigenous townsfolk.

Since that time, I have heard nothing from said department and I have yet to meet someone who did.

If this department were asked about these ideas, they wouldn’t have a clue, because I feel they were probably screwed up and thrown into a bin.

Fred Foster

By email