LETTER: MPs should do the best for the country

The recent Radio Four Today interview of the Prime Minister by Nick Robinson says it all in my opinion. Rather than opening with a question to explain the background to her decision to call a snap General Election, Robinson’s first challenge (oft repeated) was of the Prime Minister having performed a ‘U-turn’. In the months since the UK’s EU referendum in my view he, his BBC colleagues and many re-moaners have grumbled that she has no personal mandate from the electorate, having never fought an election over Brexit. Now that she is doing just that it seems to be the golden opportunity, for him/them, to do their own U-turn and criticise her for requesting such a mandate. Robinson also asserted during this interview that it is the role of opposition parties to oppose the government. No Mr Robinson, it is not. It is the role of all members of Parliament and indeed all elected representatives in local government to do what is right and in the best interests of the country, including all people irrespective of how they individually voted. This might include opposition, where necessary.

Ed Forster

By email (address supplied)