YOUR SAY: What you think about people wearing their pyjamas to go shopping

It's been in the news once again over the last few days and the issue of whether people should go shopping in their pyjamas has certainly got you talking online.

After a shopper asked Tesco to ban customers who enter the store in their sleepwear, we published a poll last week asking if you thought supermarkets should ban customers who come into the store in their pyjamas. Hundreds of you took part in our poll and the results are pretty close - 53 per cent said yes and 47 per cent said no.

And the issue also generated a good debate online and on our Facebook pages.

Chelsay Hornby said: "I don't shop in my pj's but I honestly don't care if other people do! They are clothes. Yes, they are night clothes but they are not scruffy or sexy in anyway they are just clothes! I don't think people that go shopping in them are lazy at all."

And Deb Walsh added: "If people want to sit about in their pjs all day at home that;s their business but going outside in them especially to the shops is lazy and disrespectful."

Jane Kallai commented: "I can see both sides of argument but sometimes when shopping I see people looking scruffy in "clothes" and feel that my pyjamas put their attire to shame!!"

Marie Ayres said: "I ALWAYS wear my pjs to go Tesco. What difference does it make whether I wear jeans or pink pjs. Some people need to get a life and stop looking for things to complain about."

And Amanda Boler added: "No one wants to see your sleep wear. Have some pride, be an adult and spend 1 minute putting some clothes on."