Youngsters enjoy half-term Autumn fun at Clumber Park

Youngsters got into the spirit of Autumn this week when they took part in a spooky Pumpkin Trail at Clumber Park.

The trail saw young explorers visit Mr Straw’s House to help William Straw discover what his brother, Walter, has hidden in the Walled Kitchen Garden for Halloween.

Pumpkin trail at Clumber Park's Walled Kitchen Garden, pictured is Mary Edwards with Granddaughter Annabelle Geddes, seven

Youngsters solved clues throughout the house and garden and won a prize at the end.

The Pumpkin Trail is running every day until November 5, from 11am-3pm.

The trail is popular so visitors are advised to book in advance to avoid disappointment. Call 01909 482380 for tickets, priced at £2.

Pumpkin trail at Clumber Park's Walled Kitchen Garden, pictured are Vickie Mackey, seven and Katie Mackey, 10

