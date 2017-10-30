Young man downed two bottles of vodka and armed himself with a knife in Worksop

A young man went on an eight-hour vodka binge before arming himself with a kitchen knife in Worksop, a court heard.

Ryan Moore was stopped by officers on Gateford Road, at 4.40am, on October 15, where the knife was found in the waistband of his trousers, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

In interview, Moore told police he was carrying it for his own protection and had drunk two bottle of vodka, in a spree that started at 8pm.

He described himself as being “stupid.”

Moore, 22, of Petersmith Drive, Ollerton, admitted possession of the knife when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The court heard he had a previous conviction from 2015 for criminal damage.

Probation officer Mark Burton said: “He is a young man with a history of disorderly and aggressive behaviour.”

He said debts to cannabis dealers had led Moore to carrying a knife last year, and he had been involved in a drink-fuelled altercation the week before.

On the night, he had been kicked out of his friend’s house following a row and picked up the steak knife.

Mr Burton said a previous conviction in criminal damage in 2015 was “pertinent”, after which “he lost his accommodation and contact with his parents”.

Moore had since found work and was seeking help from the mental health services, the court heard.

Yvonne Wragg, mitigating, said he wasn’t brandishing the knife at the time.

Moore was given a four month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 14 sessions to tackle his offending and alcohol use, and 15 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also ordered to pay a £115 government tax.