Young footballers are looking good with cash from building firm

Dearne & District Junior FC in Rotherham has scored a £550 donation from Taylor Wimpey which the club, which plays near the homebuilder’s The Wickets development, in Goldthorpe, has used to buy new tracksuits for its under-eights team.

Gary Senior, team manager, said: “All of our teams show hard work, great sportsmanship and an eagerness to learn this fantastic game and our players are proud to turn up on a Sunday morning wearing the colour of the team they play for.”