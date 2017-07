Artist Amina Khan is holding a series of art workshops for children at The Hub in the town.

Running from July 24 to August 10, classes will include tips on drawing, mixing and painting with chalk, charcoal, pencil and crayon, painting with oils, acrylics, pastels and watercolours.

Classes are suitable for all ages, call 01777 860414 or visit www.retfordhub.org for details.