Year-long drink drive ban for concerned Mansfield dad

A Mansfield dad earned himself a year-long driving ban when he went looking for his children while over the limit, a court heard.

Matthew Hall’s Honda Civic was stopped on June 1, and a test revealed he had 43 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Hall, 28, of Tattershall Walk, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Monday.

He told the court he had rowed with his ex-partner and became concerned that she and his children were looking for him.

The self-employed labourer was banned for 12 months, but offered a drink drive course which will reduce the disqualification by 91 days if completed before January next year.

Hall was fined £165, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.