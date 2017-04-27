Would-be thief caught with tools and drugs in Mansfield

A Mansfield man said “fair enough” when police arrested him in the middle of the night carrying a bag full of tools for thieving and some drugs, a court heard.

Dale Rose was spotted by police near a building site, off Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, at 12.30am on April 10, with a screwdriver, wire snips, a torch, spark plugs, and gloves. Cannabis resin and amphetamine were also found in a small tin.

Rose, 40, of Pavilion Gardens, New Houghton, admitted going equipped for theft and possession of Class A and B drugs, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Yvonne Wragg, mitigating, said he had a “troubling history of drug misuse”, with “significant convictions” for commercial burglaries and going equipped in the past.

On the night, Rose argued with his long-term partner and planned to look for scrap metal in nearby skips, but accepted he had the tools with him.

“Had he stumbled on something he would have taken it,” said Mrs Wragg. “That’s why he said “fair enough.””

District judge Andrew Meachin told him: “I was concerned that you’re slipping back into trying to steal to fund a drug habit. You are still using heroin on occasion.”

Rose was given a 12 month community order, with ten rehabilitation activity days and a six month drug rehabilitation requirement. He must also pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.