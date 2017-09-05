Would-be boxer from Worksop set to take on ITV’s Ninja Warrior

A Worksop fitness fanatic is set to put her skills to the test on national television after being chosen to take part on ITV’s Ninja Warrior.

Nicola Hopewell was selected from nearly 13,000 hopefuls to take part in the TV show, which sees entrants take on an assault course in a battle for the title of Ninja Warrior UK.

Nicola said she never expected to be chosen to take part and applied “for a laugh”.

“My cousin messaged me jokingly saying I should apply, so I did, but then I forgot about it as I didn’t think I’d have a chance,” said Nicola, who works at Wilko head office.

“The next thing I know I was told I had got down to the last 1,000 people and I went to Manchester to audition for the show.

The 26-year-old went on to make it to the heat stage of the competion, with friends and family members travelling to Manchester for the recording of the programme.

Nicola added: “I box as a hobby, at quite a competitive level, and I like to think I’m pretty fit- but the assault course was hard.

“It was much harder than I expected to be.

“We spent a full day filming and my family and friends loved it. There was a great atmosphere.”

Ninja Warrior is set to air on ITV in January next year.