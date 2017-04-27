Worskop girls sing up for ‘ginormous’ Girlguides choir

Brownies and guides from Worksop were among 500 members of Girlguiding Nottinghamshire who took part in the ‘Ginormous Choir’ event at Nottingham’s Albert Hall.

The day was led by Music for Everyone, who steered the scratch choir through a selection of well-loved tunes from favourite Disney movies.

The morning was filled by group workshops and rehearsals, with each age group given their own songs to work on, before the choir sang for their families and friends in the afternoon.

Polly Hancock, of 9th Worksop Guides, commented: “I was looking forward to singing Be Our Guest (from Beauty and the Beast) because it’s my mum’s favourite and I went with the Guides to see Beauty and the Beast.

“I’ve been to the Ginormous Choir before as a Brownie so I wanted to see if it was different as a Guide.”

Girlguiding Nottinghamshire is looking for additional adult volunteers in order to create more opportunities like the Ginormous Choir.

Anyone interested can call 0115 9877220 or visit www.girlguidingnottinghamshire.org.uk