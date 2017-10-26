Worksop woman pulled one of her seven knives on cop

A Worksop woman drew one of the seven kitchen knives she was carrying when police tried to arrest her, a court heard.

Officers were called to Dadley Road, on July 17, after reports of a domestic incident, where they found Kimberley Canning.

Prosecutor Neil Hollett said: “Officers restrained her. She was able to release one of her hands and reached into her pocket and produced a knife.

“She was restrained. Three more knives were found in her jacket, and three more in her waistband.”

In police interview, she said she had returned home and obtained the knives. She disputed that she lunged at an officer.

“She accepted that she grabbed one when she was pushed against a fence,” said Mr Hollett.

Canning, 31, of Dadley Road, Carlton-in-Lindrick, admitted possessing the knives when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Fiona Davidson, mitigating, said a variety of issues, relating to Canning’s mental health, were raised in the interview.

Because of the seriousness of the offence, Canning was sent to Nottingham Crown Court, on November 16, for sentencing.