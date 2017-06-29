Worksop woman fined £1,000 for fly-tipping bin bag of dirty nappies

A woman has been slapped with a £1,100 fine after dumping a mattress and a bin liner stuffed with soiled nappies on a Worksop street. Keeley Taylor was also ordered to pay court costs of £449 and a £110 victim surcharge, payable within 28 days, after she fly-tipped the waste on Newgate Street.

Taylor, of New Holles Court, did not appear at the sentencing at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on June 12, and the offence was proved in her absence.

The court heard that she was caught when “evidence was recovered” within the bin bag that linked her to the fly-tipped waste.

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, warned that other residents who fly-tip could face a similar sentence.

“The Council is taking a hard line when it comes to fly-tipping,” said Coun Leigh.

“When evidence is provided by a member of the public or secured as part of an investigation, we will not hesitate to take the offenders through the courts and secure a prosecution.

“This should act as a warning to potential fly-tippers that if caught, you will face a criminal prosecution and a hefty fine.”

“Similarly, we will follow up on vehicles reported to be involved in fly-tipping.

“The courts will take an equally dim view of failure to supply information about offences.”

Fly tipping is the illegal dumping of any type of waste on publicly owned or private land.

It is a serious crime which carries a fine of up to £50,000, up to five years in jail and seizure of vehicles.

To report fly-tipping in the district visit the Bassetlaw District Council website at: https://selfservice.bassetlaw.gov.uk.