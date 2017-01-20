Worksop teenager Harriet lands top modelling contract

A fledgling model from Worksop could soon fulfill her dream of becoming a Vogue cover star after landing a contract with the UK’s biggest independent modelling agency.

Harriet Webster may only be young, but is already well on her way to becoming the next Kate Moss after winning the contract as part of Select’s Scout Me Select Instagram competition.

The 12-year-old said she “couldn’t believe it” when she received a message from the agency informing her she had been chosen to take to the catwalk at the agency’s Birmingham Clothes Show.

Harriet said: “I was so excited- I ran into my mum’s room shouting about it.

“I’ve modelled since I was a baby and as I’ve got older I’ve really wanted to be a fashion model.

“I’ve been to the Clothes Show once before, last year, and was scouted by five Select scouts while I walking around- but they thought I was too young then.

“I was really nervous on the catwalk, but I loved it and wanted to do it again. The people at Select were really genuine and made me feel like part of the team.”

After her catwalk debut, Harriet was invited to an Open Day at the London-based agency where she took part in a photoshoot before being told she had landed a contract.

““I was so happy,” said Harriet. “I couldn’t believe it, especially as I am only 12 years old.

“But what I find appealing about Select is they are fully supportive of my education and other commitments.

“I have many other hobbies- I’ve been told I have too much energy.

“I love netball and play for South Yorkshire and Sheffield Stormers.

“I also do ballet, tap, atheltics hockey and cross country running. I love sport and like to keep busy.

“But I’m definitely looking forward to working with with big companies and meeting new people.

“I really enjoyed modelling as a child, and I’m more than happy to continue doing it after I had so much fun behind the camera.

“My friends and family are all really supportive and exited for me.”

The ultimate dream, says Harriet, is to model for retailers Topshop or appear on the front cover of Vogue magazine.

Harriet added: “My favourite model and inspiration is Sam Rollinson- I’d love to be like her. I dream quite big.”