Worksop tattooist’s ‘nipple tattoos’ will benefit breast cancer survivors

A Worksop woman who underwent a mastectomy after being diagnosed with an hereditary breast cancer gene has trained in the art of “nipple tattooing” to help others in a similar situation.

Gemma Laurence was just 25 when she was told by doctors she had inherited the BRCA2 gene fault, which carries a high risk of breast cancer.

Germma’s maternal grandmother, who also had the gene, died from breast cancer aged 47, and her mum and auntie have been battling the same illness after the gene was passed onto them.

To decrease her risk, Gemma made the decision to have a double mastectomy and hysterectomy, but lost part of her nipple after developing an infection during the reconstruction of her breasts using stomach and muscle tissue.

Gemma was then offered a procedure which would input pigment back into her areola and decided to train in medical tattooing before setting up her business, Cosmedink Ltd, offering support to breast cancer suviviors.

Gemma, who has a four-year-old son and 18-month-old daughter, said: “A nipple tattoo seems like such a small thing, but you wouldn’t believe the difference it makes to breast cancer suvivors or other women who have had to undergo a mastectomy.

“It can leave someone who has gone through such a difficult operation feeling a lot more confident.

“As I have had a mastectomy myself, and have a family history of breast cancer, I understand what patients have gone through and therefore know how to put them at ease.”

Gemma operates Cosmedink Ltd from her shop, Crazy 88 tattoo studio, based on Carolgate in Retford.

She is currently undertaking training in needling which will also benefit patients with scarring.

For more information on Cosmedink Ltd, visit the website at www.cosmedink.com or call Gemma on 07980895825.

You can also find Cosemdink Ltd on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CosmedinkLtd and on Twitter @CosmedinkLtd.

Customers interested in cosmetic procedures following a mastectomy can claim a 25 per cent discount by quoting GUARDIAN.

