Worksop stylist sees ‘dream’ salon streak ahead

A young hair stylist who fulfilled her childhood dream of opening her own salon in Worksop is celebrating a year in the business.

Laura Gabbitas was aged just 21 when she opened Blush Hair and Beauty on Park Street 12 months ago.

Blush Hair and Beauty are celebrating their first anniversary. Picture includes Rosie Green, owner Laura Gabbitas, Debbie Gabbitas, Christy Ratcliffe and Connor Kelly

Laura had previously worked at surrounding salons and as a mobile hairdresser, “never dreaming” she would have her own business.

But the salon has since gone from strength to strength, expanding in size and taking on additional staff members.

She said: “I always wanted my own shop and finally decided to take the plunge.

“My mum, Debbie, has been with me since the beginning.

“She helped with bookings when I was working mobile , and is now manager of Blush Hair and Beauty.

“We took on more staff members and started renting the shop next door and had to knock the wall through as we needed more space.”

Laura said owning a business at a young age could be stressful, but also rewarding.

She said: “The best thing about it is the clients – seeing them come in, relaxing and enjoying themselves and leaving feeling amazing.

“It’s great to give people a confidence boost. It’s what makes it worth it.”