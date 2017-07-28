Worksop student Elinor has achieved the gold standard

A student from Worksop has received an award in recognition of her hard work away from the lecture theatre.

Elinor Brophy, 21, has just completed the final year of her developmental psychology degree at the University of Worcester, and was presented with the university’s Gold Worcester Award.

The awards are an initiative that helps students boost their employability by awarding credit for any extra activities they undertake in addition to their studies.

Elinor said: “I volunteered with the Live at Home Scheme in Worcestershire, which is a charity that runs events and lunch clubs to reduce the isolation of elderly people in the community.

“As part of this volunteering I befriended a lady who was unable to leave her house.

“I visited her once a week to chat and listen to how she was feeling.

“Together we reduced the isolation and loneliness she felt.”

“I also worked during the holidays at Hodsock Priory on weddings and events.”

As part of the award scheme, students can also participate in a range of careers workshops and activities that are designed to help them reflect on their experiences and understand how the skills they have gained can contribute to their employability.

The level of engagement in this process determines the level of award received at the end of the scheme.

Elinor continued: “For my award I gave a presentation about all my activities to a panel, and then was interviewed by those same people about my experiences and what I had learnt.

“It feels great to receive this award and to have all my non-academic hard work recognised as being important too.”

Ross Renton, pro vice-chancellor students at the University,commented: “We are delighted that so many students have achieved the Worcester Award this year.

“We are so proud of all those students who have managed to achieve great things during their time here at the university.

“The range of additional and voluntary activities will greatly enhance their future employability as it gives firm evidence of their motivation, as well as the skills and experiences they will need in future job applications and interviews.”