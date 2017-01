Pets at Home in Worksop is celebrating after educating more than 350 future pet owners on how to care for pets responsibly last year.

The regular workshops focus on teaching children about the five welfare needs of animals – shelter, food and water, good health, appropriate company and the right living environment, which are all vital for keeping pets happy and healthy.

