Worksop Sea Cadets unveil £10k premises revamp and boat donation

Worksop Sea Cadets this week raised the colours in celebration as a £10,000 refurbishment of their Gateford Road unit was unveiled to the public.

In a ceremony at the re-vamped premises, cadets also unveiled a new £8,000 sailing boat which was generously donated by Worksop resident Pat Moody.

Visitors who attended the event, including chairman of Bassetlaw District Council Jim Anderson and Worksop North councillor Sybil Fielding, got the chance to look around the unit and watch the cadets “parade on deck”.

Sea Cadets chairman, John Patterson, said: “We are delighted with the refurbishment which was made possible thanks to a grant of £10,000 from the Forces Convenant Fund.

“We are now looking to hear from groups in the community who’d be interested in using the unit, as it’s empty for the majority of the week. It’s a great space that we want to put to use.

“We’d also like to give special thanks to Pat Moody, who recently donated the new sailing craft we are unveiling today.

“Pat decided to name the boat after her two sons, Stephen and Paul. It’s such a thoughtful donation and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

Councillor Jim Anderson said: “The Sea Cadets provide a tremendous service to Worksop, ensuring self-control and service to the community is built into young people’s lives.

“It’s great to see they now have a unit and new boat they can be proud of.”

There are currently around 35 cadets based at the unit, many of whom are looking towards jobs in the Royal Navy and Royal Marines.

Lindsay Sanderson, chief petty officer, added: “Even if a cadet decides not to pursue a career in the Royal Navy or similar, they still build skills, discipline and confidence here which looks fantastic on their CV.

“We aim to take cadets sailing at Welbeck Lakes once a month, and are looking forward to trying out our new sailing craft.”

For more information on Worksop Sea Cadets and for applications from community groups to use the unit, call John Patterson on 07825889511, email patterson_j2@sky.com or visit www.sea-cadets.org/worksop.