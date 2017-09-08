Worksop’s Matthew rises through ranks to become ‘Master Cadet’

A student from Worksop has become a Master Cadet, the highest accolade possible in his youth organisation.

Cadet Regimental Sergeant Major Matthew Frost, aged 17, is a member of Nottinghamshire Army Cadet Force’s (ACF) Worksop Detachment.

He was awarded his new title in August after completing a training course at Frimley Park Cadet Training Centre in Camberley.

In order become a Master Cadet, youngsters have to complete a series of Army Proficiency Certificates and become a one, two, three and four Star Cadet before undertaking another week-long course to be considered for the position.

Originally joining the ACF five years ago when he was in year eight at school, Matthew has worked his way through the rank structure to be Cadet Regimental Sergeant Major where he is now.

Matthew said: “My cadet role is really fulfilling. I now get to help the younger cadet’s work towards their targets and seeing them achieve is brilliant, I love it.

“I really enjoy developing my leadership and teaching skills so going on the Cadet leadership dourse was great.

“I believe the skills I have developed through cadets will help me in the future particularly in the workplace as I have a good knowledge of leading and working as part of a team.”

Speaking about his recent achievement, Matthew said: “Becoming a Master Cadet is really satisfying for me as it is the last star grade in the cadet syllabus and it means that I have fulfilled a long-time dream of mine to achieve this title.

“ I know everyone else on the course from other counties around the UK felt the same as me, it really means a lot.”

Achieving the title of Master Cadet is particularly good for Matthew as he still has a number of months left in the ACF before he leaves the organisation on his 18th birthday.

The teenager is now focussing his efforts on completing as many adventure training courses as he can in other parts of the country or aboard depending on what opportunities are open to him.