Worksop’s M&S Foodhall will close - but not until next year

Marks & Spencer have confirmed it will be closing its Worksop food store - but not until a new foodhall in Retford has opened.

M&S bosses announced in April they proposed to close the store in the Priory Shopping Centre.

M&S has now confirmed they will be keeping the store open for another year until the opening of the M&S Retford Foodhall, which will be towards the end of 2018.

Regional Manager at M&S, Rebecca Newby, said: “It’s important we have a great food offer in the area and therefore I’m pleased the store is staying open for another year and will only close when we open our new, large Foodhall in nearby Retford.

“It was a difficult decision to move the store but customer shopping patterns are changing and we need to change to continue providing great service to our customers.”

Bassetlaw MP, John Mann, said: “It is no surprise that M&S’ profits have collapsed as they are currently an incoherent, badly run management.

“They lost £44 million misselling insurance.

“It is time someone sorted M&S out.

“The Priory Centre car park fiasco is also a major factor in this.”

Leader of Bassetlaw District Council, Simon Greaves, said: “I am glad that M&S have committed to another 12 months of trading in Worksop and this is clearly good news for the regular users of this store.

“However, I am still disappointed that the store will eventually close as I believe there is a solid case for M&S to remain in the area, especially as other major retailers are now showing a desire to open new stores in Worksop.”

Bosses confirmed that all 40 staff would be guaranteed redeployment at nearby stores.