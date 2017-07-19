Worksop’s Got Talent is returning this year

Worksop’s Got Talent is returning for another year.

At this year’s event you will be able to see 12 local acts perform in front of four judges, which will include three famous faces.

There will be also be a raffle with plenty of prizes.

Last year’s raffle included VIP festival tickets, a holiday to Portugal and so much more.

This year’s talent show is taking place on Friday, November 10, at North Notts Arena in Eastgate, Worksop, starting at 7pm until 10.15pm. Doors open at 6pm.

Tickets are £6 and are avilable in advance from North Notts College or North Notts Arena.

This year the event will be raising money for RP Fighting Blindness, a charity that is trying to find a cure for a rare eye condition called retinitis pigmentosa.

For more information visit www.worksopsgottalent.co.uk.