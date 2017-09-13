Worksop’s Got Talent is returning this November

A star-studded Worksop talent show that raised thousands for charity last year is set to make “an ever bigger and better” comeback in November.

Worksop’s Got Talent was a sell-out show and “huge success” when it launched at North Notts Arena last year, raising £6,000 for RP: Fighting Blindness.

Poster for the event.

James Clarke, 22, founder, is hoping to surpass that total with this year’s event, bringing in celebrity judges and 12 ambitious acts from across the district.

James, who suffers from said retinitis pigmentosa, an eye disease that leads to loss of vision, said: “I came up with the event not only because I wanted to give something back and do something positive, but also because I wanted to give local talent a platform.”

“I could not believe how well we did last year.

“We managed to sell all 600 tickets and I was later invited to Buckingham Palace for my work setting up the event.

Judges at last year's event- Celebrity Big Brother winner 2015 James Hill, Channel 5's Sian Welby and Sheffield Wednesday player Liam Palmer.

“This year we have more acts than last year as the standard is so good.”

James said audiences could look forward to a wide rnage of performances from singers, dancers, comedians and more, and the celebrity judges will be announced in the coming weeks.

Worksop’s Got Talent will take place at North Notts Arena on on November 10.

Tickets are £6 and can be purchased from North Nottinghamshire arena on 01909 480164 or North Nottinghamshire College on 01909 504504.

For more information on the event visit http://worksopsgottalent.co.uk or find Worksop’s Got Talent on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WorksopsGotTalent